"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek shared a special message to fans on Wednesday as the game show wraps up taping for its 35th anniversary season.

Trebek, who last month revealed he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, once again thanked everyone for their continuing messages of encouragement and support, particularly for the many cards he's received from young people.

"I'm touched beyond words," Trebek said.

"So despite what you may have heard. I'm feeling good, I'm continuing with my therapy, and we, by we, the staff, is already working on our next season, the 36th year of Jeopardy! So, I look forward to seeing you once again in September with all kinds of good stuff," he said.

The longtime "Jeopardy!" host had hinted at retirement during an interview with TMZ’s Harvey Levin in July 2018, but quickly put away any rumors that he'd be stepping away soon by renewing his contract through 2022.

He has hosted nearly 8,000 episodes and holds a Guinness World Record for "Most Game Show Episodes Hosted by the Same Presenter." Born in Ontario, Trebek is one of the few celebrities to receive a star on both the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the Canadian Walk of Fame.