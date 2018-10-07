American Airlines is the latest company to make the switch from plastic straws to more eco-friendly options.

The company said in a press release that they will start to eliminate plastic straws and stir sticks from this lounges starting this month. They will instead serve drinks with biodegradable straws and wood stir sticks. They will also begin the transition to eco-friendly flatware.

The same change will go into effect for their flights in November. The airline will begin to use environmentally friendly stir sticks made of bamboo. The change is expected to eliminate more than 71,000 pounds of plastic per year.

This isn't the first time that American Airlines has made strides in sustainability. In 1989, the airline's flight attendants started the industry's first onboard recycling program. The company recycles hundreds of thousands of pounds of aluminum per year on the program, with proceeds going to assist fellow flight attendants in times of need.

In 2015, the company also moved away from using plastic foam cups to paper cups.

“We're very excited and proud to share this initiative with our team members and customers,” said Jill Surdek, Vice President, Flight Service. “We’re cognizant of our impact on the environment and we remain committed to doing our part to sustain the planet for future generations of travelers.”

