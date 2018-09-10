Who won big at the 2018 American Music Awardss, honoring the best artists? Check out the list of winners (in bold) and nominees:

Artist of the Year

  • Drake
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Post Malone
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year

  • Camila Cabello
  • Cardi B
  • Khalid
  • Dua Lipa
  • XXXTENTACION
PHOTOS: 2018 American Music Awards
01 / 20
Taylor Swift accepts the Artist of the Year award onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
02 / 20
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 09: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission with alternate crop.) Zedd (L) and Shawn Mendes perform onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images For dcp)
03 / 20
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 09: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission with alternate crop.) Camila Cabello accepts Favorite Song - Pop/Rock for 'Havana' onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images For dcp)
04 / 20
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 09: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission with alternate crop.) Kane Brown accepts Favorite Male Artist - Country onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images For dcp)
05 / 20
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 09: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission with alternate crop.) Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images For dcp)
06 / 20
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 09: Gladys Knight, Ledisi, Donnie McClurkin, CeCe Winans, Erica Campbell, and Tina Campbell perform a gospel tribute to the late Aretha Franklin onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images For dcp)
07 / 20
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 09: Khalid accepts the award for Favorite Male Artist - Soul/R
08 / 20
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 09: Carrie Underwood performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
09 / 20
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 09: Camila Cabello accepts the New Artist of the Year presented by Capital One Savor Card award onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
10 / 20
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 09: (L-R) Halsey, Benny Blanco and Khalid perform onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images For dcp)
11 / 20
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 09: Gladys Knight performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
12 / 20
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 09: Gladys Knight performs onstage while an image of the late Aretha Franklin is projected on a screen during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
13 / 20
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 09: Carrie Underwood accepts the Favorite Female Artist - Country award onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
14 / 20
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 09: Lauren Daigle (L) and Kane Brown speak onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images For dcp)
15 / 20
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 09: Khalid (L) and Halsey perform onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images For dcp)
16 / 20
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 09: Cardi B performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images For dcp)
17 / 20
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 09: Cardi B accepts Favorite Artist - Rap/Hip-Hop onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images For dcp)
18 / 20
19 / 20
20 / 20
Collaboration of the Year

  • Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug "Havana"
  • Post Malone ft. 21 Savage "Rockstar"
  • Bruno Mars & Cardi B "Finesse"
  • Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line "Meant To Be"
  • Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey "The Middle"

Tour of the Year

  • Beyoncé & JAY-Z
  • Bruno Mars
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Taylor Swift
  • U2

Favorite Music Video

  • Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug "Havana"
  • Cardi B "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"
  • Drake "God’s Plan"

Favorite Social Artist

  • BTS
  • Cardi B
  • Ariana Grande
  • Demi Lovato
  • Shawn Mendes

Favorite Male Artist - Pop/Rock

  • Drake
  • Post Malone
  • Ed Sheeran
PHOTOS: 2018 American Music Awards red carpet
01 / 22
Jennifer Lopez attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
02 / 22
Tina Guo attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
03 / 22
Poppy attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
04 / 22
Host US actress Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the 2018 American Music Awards on October 9, 2018, in Los Angeles, California.
05 / 22
Vanessa Hudgens attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
06 / 22
Tiffany Young attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
07 / 22
Taylor Swift attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
08 / 22
Tyra Banks attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
09 / 22
Dua Lipa attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
10 / 22
Halsey attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
11 / 22
Shawn Mendes attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
12 / 22
Bebe Rexha attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
13 / 22
Ella Mai attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
14 / 22
Patrick Starrr attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
15 / 22
Busy Philipps attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
16 / 22
Ciara attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
17 / 22
Offset of Migos (L) and Cardi B attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
18 / 22
US-Cuban singer Camila Cabello arrives at the 2018 American Music Awards on October 9, 2018, in Los Angeles, California.
19 / 22
Carrie Underwood attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
20 / 22
John Stamos attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
21 / 22
Rita Ora attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
22 / 22
Jennifer Lopez attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock

  • Camila Cabello
  • Cardi B
  • Taylor Swift

Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock

  • Imagine Dragons
  • Maroon 5
  • Migos

Favorite Album - Pop/Rock

  • Drake "Scorpion"
  • Ed Sheeran "÷ (Divide)"
  • Taylor Swift "reputation"

Favorite Song - Pop/Rock

  • Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug "Havana"
  • Drake "God’s Plan"
  • Ed Sheeran "Perfect"

Favorite Male Artist - Country

  • Kane Brown
  • Luke Bryan
  • Thomas Rhett

Favorite Female Artist - Country

  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Maren Morris
  • Carrie Underwood

Favorite Duo or Group - Country

  • Dan + Shay
  • Florida Georgia Line​​​​​​​
  • LANCO

Favorite Album - Country

  • Kane Brown "Kane Brown"
  • Luke Combs "This One’s For You"
  • Thomas Rhett "Life Changes"

Favorite Song - Country

  • Kane Brown "Heaven"
  • Dan + Shay "Tequila"​​​​​​​
  • Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line "Meant To Be"

Favorite Artist - Rap/Hip-Hop

  • Cardi B
  • Drake
  • Post Malone

Favorite Album - Rap/Hip-Hop

  • Drake "Scorpion"
  • Lil Uzi Vert "Luv Is Rage 2"
  • Post Malone “beerbongs & bentleys”

Favorite Song - Rap/Hip-Hop

  • Cardi B "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"
  • Drake "God’s Plan"
  • Post Malone ft. 21 Savage "Rockstar"

Favorite Male Artist - Soul/R&B

  • Khalid
  • Bruno Mars
  • The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist - Soul/R&B

  • Ella Mai
  • Rihanna
  • SZA

Favorite Album - Soul/R&B

  • Khalid "American Teen"
  • SZA "CTRL"​​​​​​​
  • XXXTENTACION "17"

Favorite Song - Soul/R&B

  • Khalid "Young Dumb & Broke"
  • Ella Mai "Boo’d Up"
  • Bruno Mars & Cardi B "Finesse"

Favorite Artist - Alternative Rock

  • Imagine Dragons
  • Panic! At The Disco
  • Portugal. The Man

Favorite Artist - Adult Contemporary

  • Shawn Mendes
  • P!NK
  • Ed Sheeran

Favorite Artist - Latin

  • J Balvin
  • Daddy Yankee
  • Ozuna

Favorite Artist - Contemporary Inspirational

  • Lauren Daigle
  • MercyMe
  • Zach Williams

Favorite Artist - Electronic Dance Music (EDM)

  • The Chainsmokers
  • Marshmello
  • Zedd

Favorite Soundtrack

  • "Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By"
  • "The Greatest Showman"
  • "The Fate of the Furious: The Album"
