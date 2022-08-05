Reports: Anne Heche hospitalized with severe burns after fiery car crash

The actress crashed into a Los Angeles home, starting a fire that took nearly 60 firefighters more than an hour to put out, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

LOS ANGELES — Actress Anne Heche remains hospitalized after a crash in which her car smashed into a Los Angeles home Friday and flames erupted, according to multiple reports.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles, local officials said. According to CBS Los Angeles, the vehicle struck a two-story house and ignited both the car and the home. The house reportedly sustained heavy damage.

The car came to rest inside the two-story house and started a fire that took nearly 60 firefighters more than an hour to put out, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition, Fox 11 reported.

“Anne is currently in stable condition. Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time,” Heather Duffy Boylston, Heche's friend and podcast partner, said in a statement.

A source close to Heche told CNN on Saturday that the actress is "lucky to be alive" and "has severe burns and has a long recovery ahead."

BREAKING UPDATE: Actress Anne Heche was seriously injured when her vehicle crashed into a home in Mar Vista https://t.co/EsYcCZ15Js — KTLA (@KTLA) August 5, 2022

CBS LA also obtained video showing Heche's blue Mini Cooper speeding down a residential street not long before the crash.

Here’s the now mangled vehicle owned by actress Anne Heche being towed away after speeding and crashing into a Mar Vista home and sparking a fire. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/rRSqnM1YDt — Rachel Kim (@CBSLARachel) August 6, 2022

According to TMZ, Heche was involved in a second, minor crash prior to hitting the home. Witnesses told TMZ Heche crashed into an apartment complex garage, and when residents tried to help she sped off.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Heche, 53, is known for starring in the action-comedy film "Six Days, Seven Nights" and appearing on the soap opera "Another World," for which she won a daytime Emmy. She is set to appear on the upcoming HBO drama "The Idol."

In the late 1990s she became one of the hottest actors in Hollywood, a constant on magazine covers and in big-budget films. She co-starred with Johnny Depp in 1997's “Donnie Brasco”; with Tommy Lee Jones in 1997's “Volcano”; with Harrison Ford in 1998's “Six Days, Seven Nights”; with Vince Vaughn and Joaquin Phoenix in 1998's “Return to Paradise,” and with an ensemble cast in the original 1997 “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

Her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000 heightened her fame and brought immense public scrutiny.

She recently had recurring roles on the network series “Chicago P.D.” and “All Rise,” and in 2020 was a contestant on “Dancing With the Stars.”