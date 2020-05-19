COLUMBUS, Ohio — Annie Glenn, the widow of U.S. Senator and NASA astronaut John Glenn, has died at the age of 100.

Debbie Allender, operations director of the John and Annie Glenn Museum in New Concord, Ohio, confirmed Glenn's death Tuesday morning to WBNS 10TV.

John Glenn, the first American to orbit the Earth, died in 2016 at the age of 95. The couple had been married for 73 years.

Annie Glenn was an advocate and educator in communication disorders and has rarely appeared in public since the year after her husband's death.