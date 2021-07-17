Another victim identified in collapse of Florida condominium

The Miami-Dade Police Department said Theresa Velasquez, 36, was a confirmed fatality in the June 24 collapse.

SURFSIDE, Fla — Another victim was identified in the collapse of a 12-story Florida condominium that killed at least 97 people, authorities said Saturday.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said in a news release that Theresa Velasquez, 36, was a confirmed fatality in the June 24 collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo. Her body was recovered July 8.

She becomes the 95th fatality identified in the collapse, police said.

The Miami Herald reported previously that Velasquez was a Los Angeles-based executive for the Live Nation event promotion company. She had flown into Miami to visit her parents at the Surfside condo, both of whom also died in the collapse.

#UPDATE 88: We have identified an additional victim that sadly and unexpectedly lost her life in the tragic Surfside building collapse. Please keep her family and loved ones in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/bR45dXsb5I — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) July 17, 2021

The bodies of Julio and Angela Velasquez were recovered and identified earlier.

The recovery effort at the condo site is slowly winding down, with perhaps one more fatality still buried in the rubble. Work is now shifting toward determining what caused the oceanfront condo to come down.