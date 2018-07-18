You'd think this is common sense, but apparently, it bears repeating: Don't assume or ask a woman if she's pregnant — at least not until she starts dropping serious verbal or written hints.

That's what an Instagram user found out the hard way Tuesday after commenting on an Instagram video featuring model Ashley Graham in a bikini. (She is currently in the midst of a photo shoot for Swimsuits For All.)

"Looking good," @magbody wrote in the comment section, before making an assumption: "Baby bump :-)"

Graham set @magbody straight in her own comment: "That's just called fat."

See what we mean? Learn from @magbody's snafu, which was promptly immortalized by the account @CommentsByCelebs and Health Magazine.

Tell em, @ashleygraham. #CommentsByCelebs A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on Jul 17, 2018 at 6:36am PDT

