The Australian bushfires in the state of New South Wales have finally been contained, according to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service.

The Rural Fire Service announced the "great news" in a tweet. Deputy commissioner Rob Rogers said the fires had been "truly devastating" and the fire service said containing them took "a lot of work by firefighters, emergency services and communities."

Not all the fires in New South Wales are out. Rogers said some fire activity was still present in the far south of the state, but that the fires have all been "contained," which would go a long way towards "helping people rebuild."

The announcement comes days after authorities announced the Currowan Fire south of Sydney had been put out. A deluge of rain in the Eastern parts of the country over recent days helped to drench the deadly fire and ease a crippling drought, the Associated Press reports.

The bushfires in Australia began in December 2019 and have since killed at least 33 people and thousands of homes destroyed, according to AP.