NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia — Officials in Australia have initiated a plan to drop food for animals that have been impacted by the wildfires devastating the country.

New South Wales Minister for Energy & Environment Matt Kean posted photos of “Operation Rock Wallaby” to his social media this weekend, saying national park staff dropped “thousands” of kilograms of food like sweet potatoes and carrots.

The operation aims to help the state’s brush-tailed rock-wallaby colonies. Video released by the New South Wales Department of Planning, Industry and Environment shows buckets of vegetables being loaded into a helicopter and then dumped into the wilderness. The video then shows a wallaby spot the fresh food and start nibbling away.

RELATED: If you go to the San Diego Zoo or Safari Park Sunday, you'll be helping wildlife in Australia

RELATED: How to help the victims, firefighters of the Australian bushfires

The conservation group WWF-Australia estimates that 1.25 billion wild animals had died during the fires in addition to livestock losses, which the government expects will exceed 100,000 animals.

RELATED: 1.25 billion animals killed in Australian bushfires

RELATED: San Diego Zoo Global researchers will travel to Australia to help save koalas