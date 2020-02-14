Michael Avenatti was found guilty on all counts in his Nike extortion trial.

The verdict against Avenatti was returned Friday by a federal jury in Manhattan. It followed a three-week trial in which prosecutors claimed Avenatti made threats to use his media access to hurt Nike's reputation and stock price unless the apparel company paid him up to $25 million.

Avenatti did not testify, but his lawyers said he was following the wishes of an amateur youth basketball league director who wanted him to force Nike to fire corrupt executives and fix its culture.

Avenatti gained worldwide attention for representing porn star Stromy Daniels in her legal disputes with President Donald Trump.

