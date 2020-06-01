Tony Stark warned us of two things in "Avengers: Endgame."

Messing with time travel can have devastating consequences.

His daughter, Morgan, might take Captain America's shield sledding.

The second of those came true last week as actress Lexi Rabe, who played young Morgan in 2019's mega-blockbuster, posted a video on Instagram of herself sledding down a hill on Cap's iconic weapon.

"#DontTellMyDad #UncleCap’sShield #sledding," Rabe wrote along with the video.

In 2016's "Captain America: Civil War," Cap abandons his shield after a falling out with Tony, aka Iron Man. In "Endgame," the two bury the hatchet and Tony returns the shield.



"Honestly, I have to get it out of the garage before Morgan takes it sledding,"

RELATED: Marvel CEO Kevin Feige says LGBTQ characters to appear in films 'very soon'

RELATED: Wakanda (fake Marvel country) listed as US trade partner on USDA website

Rabe's video was a light-hearted look at her life. Last summer, she and her family had to post a more serious message on Instagram after she allegedly became the target of bullying.

Lexi's mother, Jessica, told "Good Morning America" that someone contacted them saying Lexi and her brother were acting out in public.

In her video message, Lexi reminded people that she was only seven years old and that she messes up just like any other kid.