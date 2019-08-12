A British father's social media post has gone viral.

Paul Addison posted a tweet Thursday of his daughter, Georgina, squealing with glee when her hearing aids are turned on.

"When our daughter’s new hearing aids are turned on in the morning," is Addison's simple message.

The Addison's appeared on the BBC's Breakfast program Saturday and explained how an early hearing test showed Georgina was deaf, and she was fitted with the hearing aids at six weeks.

Addison's tweet had more than 700,000 views and nearly 50,000 likes by Sunday.