Barbra Streisand gifts Disney shares to George Floyd's daughter

Streisand's gift to Gianna Floyd is one of several helping to financially support the six-year-old and her family.

Barbra Streisand has gifted George's Floyd's six-year-old daughter shares of Walt Disney Company stock.

Gianna Floyd's father, George, was killed last month after a Minneapolis police officer pressed on his neck for more than eight minutes. George's death sparked nationwide protests highlighting police killings of African Americans in the U.S.

On Instagram over the weekend, Gianna thanked Streisand and shared photos of her holding a Disney shareholder certificate, along with two of Streisand's albums including "Color Me Barbra and "My Name is Barbra."

"Thank You @barbrastreisand for my package, I am now a Disney Stockholder thanks to you," a post from Gianna's account said.

The post did not reveal how many shares of stock Streisand bought for Gianna.

Streisand's gift isn't the only financial assistance Gianna has received. Earlier this month, Texas Southern University offered Gianna a full scholarship if she wised to attend the university.

In addition, artist Kanye West set up a college fund for her as part of a $2 million donation to support the families of Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.