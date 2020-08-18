Bernie Sanders to urge his supporters to vote for Joe Biden in DNC speech

Sen. Bernie Sanders is expected to say the country needs 'an unprecedented response' because of the 'unprecedented set of crises we face.'

Bernie Sanders will use his Democratic National Convention speech to urge those who supported his progressive presidential bid -- or who may have voted Republican four years ago -- to unite behind Joe Biden in November.

According to excerpts released before Sanders' Monday night speech, he plans to say that the country needs “an unprecedented response” because of the “unprecedented set of crises we face.”

Many of Sanders’ top advisers and supporters have spent months working with Biden’s campaign on joint task forces that devised common policy goals for use in the Democratic platform.

The idea was to promote party unity in a way that did not happen in 2016, when many Sanders supporters remained unenthusiastic about Hillary Clinton.