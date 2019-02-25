Beverley Owen, the original Marilyn Munster in “The Munsters,” has passed away at the age of 81.

She played the only “normal” member in the Munsters family for thirteen episodes in 1964, before leaving the show to get married, according to her IMDb page.

Butch Patrick, who played the lovable Eddie Munster on the 60’s sitcom, confirmed her passing with a Facebook post thanking her for the “13 memorable Marilyn Munster episodes.”

“Beautiful Beverly Owen has left us. What a sweet soul. I had the biggest crush on her. RIP Bev and thanks for your 13 memorable Marilyn Munster episodes.,” he said in the post.

Her daughter, Polly Stone, told TMZ that the Owen died on February 21 after battling ovarian cancer.

Owen started her TV career in 1956 with the TV series “As the World Turns.”