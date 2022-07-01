Biden tests negative for COVID-19, ends 'strict isolation'

While President Biden said that "COVID isn't gone," he stressed that Americans can avoid serious illness with vaccines and available treatments.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has left isolation after testing negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday night and again on Wednesday.

The president appeared in the White House Rose Garden to highlight the progress made in the fight against COVID-19 and to encourage Americans to get vaccinated and boosted.

Biden said he's "feeling great" and said his "mild" case was a statement on where the country is in its fight against COVID-19. While Biden said that "COVID isn't gone," he stressed that Americans can avoid serious illness with vaccines and treatments.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor wrote in a memo Wednesday morning that the president's symptoms "have been steadily improving and are almost completely resolved."

Biden's doctor said the president will continue to wear a mask while interacting with others at the White House for the next 10 days.

The president tested positive for COVID the first time on Thursday. His doctors say he likely contracted a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly through the United States.

The variant, known as BA.5, is an offshoot of the omicron strain that emerged late last year, and it's believed to be responsible for the vast majority of current coronavirus cases in the country.

The president acknowledged that many people will still contract COVID-19 because of the BA.5 variant, but said it "doesn't mean we're doing anything wrong."

Biden took his fifth and final dose of Paxlovid, which is intended to prevent severe symptoms from COVID-19, on Monday night.

Because of the small percentage of patients treated with Paxlovid who experience a "rebound" and test positive again, Biden will continue to undergo extra testing for the time being.

On Monday, Biden said that he was “feeling better every day.”

After participating in a virtual meeting to talk about computer chip manufacturing, Biden said “everything's on the button” with the medical tests he's been receiving each evening.

He also said he's been sleeping better, joking that his dog had to wake him up this morning.