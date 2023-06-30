Biden pushing ahead with new student debt relief plan after Supreme Court ruling

The Supreme Court ruled the administration overstepped its authority with the plan, leaving borrowers on the hook for repayments expected to resume this year.

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is moving forward on a new student debt relief plan after the Supreme Court struck down his original initiative to provide relief to 43 million borrowers.

President Joe Biden insisted Friday that “this fight is not over” and blamed Republican opposition for the demise of his original plan.

The plan would have helped the president keep a campaign promise and is seen as key to helping win over young voters in next year's presidential race — a vital demographic to his reelection bid.

The White House said Biden’s chief of staff, Jeff Zients, has been holding meetings about once a week to prepare for the Supreme Court ruling, and administration officials also have met and spoken with dozens of advocates and allies in the congressional community, so they would have a fully formed response once the court had ruled.

Biden was briefed after Friday's ruling and met with senior staff to push ahead with an alternative plan given its implications, the White House said, without providing any details.

This fight isn’t over. I’ll have more to announce when I address the nation this afternoon. https://t.co/wGBuwBySB7 — President Biden (@POTUS) June 30, 2023

Biden's remarks follow the Supreme Court's decision to effectively kill the administration's $400 billion relief plan.

The 6-3 decision, with conservative justices in the majority, ruled that the Biden administration overstepped its authority with the plan. The court held that the administration needed Congress' endorsement before undertaking so costly a program. The majority also rejected arguments that a bipartisan 2003 law dealing with student loans, known as the HEROES Act, gave Biden the power he claimed.

The forgiveness program would have canceled $10,000 in student loan debt for those making less than $125,000 or households with less than $250,000 in income. Pell Grant recipients, who typically demonstrate more financial need, would have had an additional $10,000 in debt forgiven.

Twenty-six million people had applied for relief and 43 million would have been eligible, the administration said. The cost was estimated at $400 billion over 30 years.

When will student loan payments be resuming?

Following Friday's Supreme Court decision, borrowers will still have a few months to get their finances in order before payments are due and interest resumes on student loans.

The Department of Education previously confirmed that student loan interest will kick in starting Sept. 1, but borrowers won't need to make payments until October.

The department didn't provide a specific date for payments to begin in October.