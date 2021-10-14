Bill Clinton in hospital with non-COVID infection, responding to treatment

It's believed Clinton was dealing with a blood infection, or sepsis, and it was being treated with antibiotics, CNN reports.

Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to a Southern California hospital Tuesday with an infection but he is “on the mend,” his spokesman said Thursday.

Clinton, 75, was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening for a non-COVID-related infection, Angel Ureña said in a statement.

“He is on the mend, in good spirits and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care,” the statement said.

A second statement from Clinton's spokesman quoted physicians Dr. Alpesh Amin and Dr. Lisa Bardack, who said the former president has been “administered IV antibiotics and fluids.”

"After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well,” the doctors said. “The California-based medical team has been in constant communication with the President’s New York-based medical team, including his cardiologist. We hope to have him go home soon.”

Statement from President Clinton’s physicians pic.twitter.com/kQ4GDOxBcU — Angel Ureña (@angelurena) October 15, 2021

CNN, among the first to break the story, said Clinton, 75, was believed to be dealing with a blood infection, or sepsis. Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN's chief medical reporter, said Clinton was being treated with antibiotics and that he was mobile and joking with the staff. He could be discharged as early as Friday.

Bacterial infections cause most cases of sepsis, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, but it can also be the result of viral infections including COVID-19 or the flu.

People age 65 and up are among the higher risk groups and those with chronic medical conditions. At least 1.7 million Americans get sepsis every year and 270,000 die from it, the CDC said.

In the years since Clinton left the White House in 2001, the former president has faced health scares. In 2004, he underwent quadruple bypass surgery after experiencing prolonged chest pains and shortness of breath. He returned to the hospital for surgery for a partially collapsed lung in 2005, and in 2010 had a pair of stents implanted in a coronary artery.

He responded by embracing a largely vegan diet that saw him lose weight and report improved health.

He repeatedly returned to the stump, campaigning for Democratic candidates, mostly notably his wife, Hillary, during her failed 2008 bid for the presidential nomination. And in 2016, as his wife sought the White House as the Democratic nominee, Clinton — by then a grandfather and nearing 70 — returned to the campaign trail.