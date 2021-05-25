A lunar eclipse and a super blood red moon will combine for quite the spectacle

Depending on where you live, you may not be able to see Wednesday morning's total lunar eclipse, but here are some ways to watch from the comfort of your home.

WASHINGTON — There will be quite a spectacle in the sky early Wednesday morning as a total lunar eclipse combines with a super "blood" moon.

The cosmic show on May 26 also happens to feature the closest supermoon of the year. But depending on where you live, you may not be able to see all the action in-person.

The super "blood" moon total lunar eclipse will only be visible from the western half of North America, the bottom of South America and eastern Asia, according to NASA. However, the partial eclipse will be visible in the eastern United States and Canada just before the moon sets Wednesday morning.

And while the total lunar eclipse only lasts about 15 minutes as Earth passes directly between the moon and the sun, the entire eclipse goes about five hours from beginning to end.

But even if you don't live in a spot where you can see the eclipse, there are a number of observatories and organizations that are planning to show live video of the celestial show.

What time is the lunar eclipse 2021?

According to NASA's Scientific Visualization studio, the moon will reach the outer edge of Earth's shadow (called the penumbra) at 1:47 a.m. PDT and the partial eclipse will begin at 2:45 a.m. PDT. The total eclipse goes from 4:11 a.m. PDT to 4:26 a.m. PDT. The rest of the eclipse action wraps up with a partial eclipse ending at 5:53 a.m. PDT and the moon leaves the penumbra completely at 6:51 a.m. PDT.

Unfortunately for those hoping to catch a glimpse of the total lunar eclipse from the eastern half of North America, the moon will have set before totality begins.

As Space.com points out, while a full moon is always exciting, this full moon will be slightly larger than average, and the red coloring will appear temporarily, so it's important to know where and when to view it.

The Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles will be streaming their view of the eclipse and super "blood" moon starting around 4:45 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 26.

A little further east in Flagstaff, Arizona, the Lowell Observatory will live stream their view of the eclipse and blood red moon at about 5:30 a.m. EDT.

The Virtual Telescope Project is partnering with several photographers to capture remarkable sights of the eclipse for a live stream that'll begin at 6 a.m. Eastern.

Time and Date, which features live broadcasts from eclipses worldwide, has a show planned to kick off at 5 a.m. Eastern.

Can you look at a lunar eclipse?

Unlike a solar eclipse, it is safe to look right at a lunar eclipse. So no need to make any specialty glasses this time around!

How long with the total eclipse and the "Super Flower Blood Moon" last?

The total lunar eclipse is expected to last about 15 minutes, so it's going to be quick. The entire spectacle with both phenomena combining will last about five hours though, as the Earth's shadow slowly creeps over the moon, and then starts to ebb.

Where will be the best place to watch the super blood red moon?

According to NASA, Hawaii will be the best place on Earth to watch the event. California, and those in the Pacific Northwest will also get a great view.

Those in New Zealand and Australia will also get a very good seat to the show, according to Noah Petro, project scientist for NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter.