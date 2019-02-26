Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella took a moment out of a press conference Monday to answer a call from mom -- the mom of one of the reporters covering the event.

Reporter Tom Reed had his phone sitting on the podium to record the press conference but it kept buzzing because his mom was calling in.

Finally, Tortorella had enough and answered it.

"No, that's OK, I'd rather talk to you than your ... son. I'll be done in about five. I've seen you call a few times. Yeah, it's rude of him not to call you back, but he's busy right now," Tortorella said, drawing laughter in the room.

After the press conference, Reed tweeted, "If it’s not one thing, it’s your mother."