NEW YORK — A New York City police bomb squad removed a suspicious package from a Manhattan building associated with Robert De Niro Thursday morning, police said.

A law enforcement source told The Associated Press that the device appeared to be linked to the others sent to Democratic figures and CNN's New York City hub. The package looked similar to the others and had a similar device inside, the source said.

The NYPD said the device was taken from 375 Greenwich Street in the Tribeca neighborhood around 6:30 a.m. Thursday. That's the same address as De Niro's Tribeca Grill and the Tribeca Film Center.

A spokesman said police were called for a report of a suspicious package at the location around 5 a.m.

Video showed a bomb squad unit driving in a caravan through the city after leaving the neighborhood.

Authorities said on Wednesday the pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats and CNN's New York office were packed with shards of glass and were intercepted. None of the seven bombs detonated, and nobody was hurt as authorities in New York, Washington, D.C., Florida and California seized the suspicious packages.

One of the explosives was sent to CNN, which prompted the evacuation of the Time Warner Center in Manhattan, where CNN has offices.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

