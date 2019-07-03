A fourth grader in a Utah school claims his teacher forced him to wipe off the ash cross from his forehead Wednesday saying he wasn’t allowed to wear a religious symbol to class, according to Fox 13 in Salt Lake City.

William McLeod received his cross on Ash Wednesday like many other Catholics around the world. He told Fox 13 that he noticed he was the only person in class with an ash cross.

The station reported that McLeod was taken aside by his teacher and given a disinfectant wipe to wash it off.

After learning of the incident, the student’s family received a call from the principal apologizing for the mishap. Fox 13 also reported that McLeod’s grandmother got a call from the teacher who instructed her grandson to wipe off the cross.

The school district says that they’re investigating the event and that the teacher could be disciplined as a result, according to Fox 13.