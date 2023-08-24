Bray Wyatt, star WWE wrestler, dead at 36

Paul 'Triple H' Levesque announced Thursday that the wrestler had 'unexpectedly passed.'

STAMFORD, Conn. — Windham Lawrence Rotunda, known by his professional wrestling ring name Bray Wyatt, has died at age 36.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque announced the news Thursday.

"Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda - also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today," said WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. "Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time."

WWE confirmed the news Thursday night.

"WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, at age 36. WWE extends its condolences to Rotunda’s family, friends and fans," the company said in a statement.

Professional wrestlers and fans of Wyatt sent their condolences Thursday across social media.

Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda - also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their… — Triple H (@TripleH) August 24, 2023

WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, at age 36.



WWE extends its condolences to Rotunda’s family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/pabVuaKlnP — WWE (@WWE) August 24, 2023

"I'm heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with WWE universe," Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson posted to X.

"Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling. Still processing losing the goat, Terry Funk yesterday and now Bray today. My love, light, strength & mana to the Rotunda family and Funk family during this tough, heartbreaking time."

Im heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe.

Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy… pic.twitter.com/i9zlbJIOL3 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 24, 2023

"Absolutely shattered to learn that my friend, Windham Rotunda, has passed away. It’s devastating to think he left us at only 36 years young. My condolences go out to his family, wife & children. I’m so sorry, my compeer. Miss you already," said former WWE wrestler Matt Hardy.

Absolutely shattered to learn that my friend, Windham Rotunda, has passed away. It’s devastating to think he left us at only 36 years young. My condolences go out to his family, wife & children. I’m so sorry, my compeer. Miss you already. pic.twitter.com/AVNuOTjdsx — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 24, 2023

Devastated to hear of the passing of Windham Rotunda, Bray Wyatt. My deepest condolences to Mike, Bo, Barry and all his family. Rest well my friend.x — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) August 24, 2023

When Your Great Friend And Someone Your Son’s Age Dies Within 2 Days, It Really Makes Me Reflect & Think About Life! Don’t Take Any Second For Granted! Rest In Peace Terry Funk & Bray Wyatt! pic.twitter.com/U2FpzeibmY — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 24, 2023

RIP to WWE family member Windham Rotunda - also known as Bray Wyatt - who unexpectedly passed earlier today. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BwYxPHiaKD — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 24, 2023

Luke Harper and Bray Wyatt.



Brodie Lee and Windham Rotunda.



Gone too soon but together again ❤️



RIP. pic.twitter.com/kB3I3Ei632 — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) August 24, 2023

One of the greatest minds the wrestling business has ever seen, RIP Bray Wyatt. pic.twitter.com/YBNGAOhRak — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) August 24, 2023

One of the most creative people ever, whether it was Eater of worlds, firefly funhouse or the fiend, Bray Wyatt knew how to get peoples attention.



I’m utterly speechless. pic.twitter.com/U3aAnxqyu9 — 👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑  (@AdamGoldberg28) August 24, 2023

Horrible! Lost a good soul today. #RIPBray 🙏 — Damian Priest (@ArcherOfInfamy) August 24, 2023

Lost for words. 💔 RIP — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) August 24, 2023

Thank you Windham Rotunda for giving us Bray Wyatt. pic.twitter.com/A135RJGw3z — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) August 24, 2023

Damn man.. Rest Easy Bray Wyatt https://t.co/fNrYqPZbU5 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 24, 2023

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.