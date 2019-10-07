Flowers Foods is recalling several brand-name varieties of hamburger and hot dog buns, bread, and rolls because they may contain small pieces of hard plastic which could be a choking hazard, the company announced Tuesday. The products, some of which were under some well-known brands including Wonder and Nature's Own, were distributed to 18 states.

Flowers Foods said it launched the voluntary recall after finding small pieces of hard plastic in production equipment. The company says there have been no reports of injuries or illnesses.

The products were sent to retailers in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Here is the full list. Each product name is followed by the UPC number, expiration date and the first three digits of the Lot number. If you have these, you are urged to throw them out or return them to the store for a refund.

7-ELEVEN 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS

52548006600

July 18, 2019

111

BRAVO 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS

33755858688

July 18, 2019

111

CBC NATHANS 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS

72250093668

July 18, 2019

111

CLOVER VALLEY 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS

70210007595

July 18 and July 19, 2019

111, 180

CLOVER VALLEY 8CT HOT DOG BUNS

70210007601

July 19, 2019

111, 180

FAMILY STYLE 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS

72250024730

July 18 and July 19, 2019

111, 180

FAMILY STYLE 8CT HOT DOG BUNS

70210012971

July 19, 2019

111, 180

FLOWERS 12CT BRATWURST BUNS

71301067764

July 18, 2019

111

FLOWERS 8CT 100% WHOLE WHEAT HAMBURGER BUNS

None

July 18, 2019

111

FLOWERS BBQ BREAD

72250040792

July 18, 2019

180

FLOWERS ENRICHED ROLLS

70210006864

July 18, 2019

180

FLOWERS RESTAURANT 12CT HOT DOG BUNS

70210006406

July 18, 2019

111

FLOWERS RESTAURANT 12CT HOT DOG BUNS

70210006499

July 18, 2019

111

FLOWERS RESTAURANT 12CT HOT DOG BUNS

70210009643

July 18, 2019

111

FOOD DEPOT 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS

72250024402

July 19, 2019

180

FOOD DEPOT 8CT HOT DOG BUNS

72250024396

July 19, 2019

180

GREAT VALUE 100% WHOLE WHEAT HAMBURGER BUNS

78742008004

July 18, 2019

111

GREAT VALUE 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS

78742223759

July 18 and July 19, 2019

111, 180

GREAT VALUE 8CT HOT DOG BUNS

78742097282

July 19, 2019

111, 180

GRISSOM'S MILL 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS

51933267404

July 18, 2019

111

HITCHCOCK'S 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS

70210103372

July 18, 2019

111

HOME PRIDE 16CT HAMBURGER BUNS

72250006583

July 18, 2019

111

IDEAL 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS

72250025072

July 19, 2019

180

IDEAL 8CT HOT DOG BUNS

72250024631

July 19, 2019

180

IGA 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS

41270025485

July 19, 2019

111, 180

IGA 8CT HOT DOG BUNS

41270042444

July 19, 2019

111, 180

INGLES BBQ BREAD

86854015438

July 18, 2019

180

LAURA LYNN 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS

86854007808

July 19, 2019

180

LAURA LYNN 8CT HOT DOG BUNS

86854007846

July 19, 2019

180

LAURA LYNN DINNER ROLLS

86854066690

July 18, 2019

180

L'OVEN FRESH 8CT KAISER BUNS

41498117221

July 17, 2019

111

MARKET PANTRY 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS

85239031636

July 18 and July 19, 2019

111, 180

MARKET PANTRY 8 CT HOT DOG BUNS

85239701331

July 19, 2019

111, 180

MEMBERS MARK 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS 3 PK

93968013936

July 18, 2019

111

NATURAL GRAIN 12CT HOT DOG BUNS

73105920597

July 18, 2019

111

NATURAL GRAIN 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS

73105920580

July 18, 2019

111

NATURE'S OWN 8CT 100% WHOLE WHEAT HAMBURGER BUNS

72250003988

July 18, 2019

111

NATURE'S OWN 8CT BUTTER HAMBURGER BUNS

72250023139

July 18, 2019

111

OVEN FRESH 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS

72250024716

July 18 and July 19, 2019

111, 180

OVEN FRESH 8CT HOT DOG BUNS

72250024389

July 19, 2019

111, 180

PIGGLY WIGGLY 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS

41290013172

July 18, 2019

111

PIGGLY WIGGLY 8CT HOT DOG BUNS

41290013134

July 19, 2019

111, 180

PUBLIX 12CT BROWN & SERVE ROLLS

41415311909

July 18, 2019

111

PUBLIX 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS

41415306905

July 18 and July 19, 2019

111, 180

PUBLIX 8CT HOT DOG BUNS

41415307902

July 19, 2019

111, 180

SE GROCERS 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS

38259101827

July 18 and July 19, 2019

111, 180

SE GROCERS 8CT HOT DOG BUNS

38259101834

July 19, 2019

111, 180

SEDANO'S 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS

72250000314

July 18, 2019

111

SUNBEAM 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS

77633063283

July 19, 2019

180

SUNBEAM 8CT HOT DOG BUNS

77633063740

July 19, 2019

180

WM 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS (PAN PARA SANDWICH)

78742048680

July 18, 2019

111

WONDER 12CT DINNER ROLLS

72250074216

July 18, 2019

180

WONDER 24CT DINNER ROLLS

72250011693

July 18, 2019

180

WONDER 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS

72250021098

July 18, 2019

111

WONDER 8CT HONEY HAMBURGER BUNS

72250021128

July 18, 2019

111

WONDER 8CT HOT DOG BUNS

72250021081

July 19, 2019

111, 180

WONDER PULL-A-PART BBQ BREAD

72250020923

July 18, 2019

180

Whole Grain Hot Dog Buns Ready to Eat

