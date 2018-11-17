ABC10 journalist Brandon Rittiman and photojournalist Pedro Garcia found a group of dogs stuck in a fenced area during the Camp Fire evacuation in Butte County, California.

Many of the dogs were able to run free, but Gunner, who's 12 years old, was too slow to run with other dogs, so they put him in their news car and handed him off to police at a nearby checkpoint. The officer put Gunner in a nearby yard go in order to make room for people in his car. Gunner hasn't been seen since.

How to help

We’ve joined forces with HeartThreads to make sure wildfire survivors, their pets and communities, get the help they need. HeartThreads storytellers are focused on positive and uplifting stories, shining a light on those heroes, first responders and helpers in the wake of these devastating disasters.

You can help by share these stories using hashtag #CaliforniaGiving and donating whatever you can to GlobalGiving’s Fire Relief Fund. Click below, or simply text “GIVE 36594" to 80100 to donate $10. Thank you for joining us and sharing the best of yourself with survivors of this terrible devastation.

