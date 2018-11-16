CHICO, Calif. — Families affected by the devastating California wildfires found safe haven at Rosedale Elementary School.

Children and their parents were treated to free supplies like blankets, infant and children's clothing, toiletries and other necessities. There were also activities for the kids, such as an ice cream social, games, arts and crafts, and a movie showing.

Kids from Chico Unified School District and Paradise got time to reconnect, and for many parents, it was the first chance to tell their children what was happening.

How to help

We’ve joined forces with HeartThreads to make sure wildfire survivors, their pets and communities, get the help they need. HeartThreads storytellers are focused on positive and uplifting stories, shining a light on those heroes, first responders and helpers in the wake of these devastating disasters.

You can help by share these stories using hashtag #CaliforniaGiving and donating whatever you can to GlobalGiving’s Fire Relief Fund. Click below, or simply text “GIVE 36594" to 80100 to donate $10. Thank you for joining us and sharing the best of yourself with survivors of this terrible devastation.

