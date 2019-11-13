EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. – Three school employees in Northern California have been charged with manslaughter. It’s the result of a 2018 incident where a 13-year-old student with autism died after being restrained.

Those who knew him remember a happy, bright-eyed young boy who loved rocks and talking about his day. But everything changed one Friday in November of last year.

Family friend Karen Hirch said, “He went to school alive and healthy and he never made it home alive again.”

Nearly one year ago, 13-year-old Max Benson became unresponsive at school after investigators say a special education teacher restrained the child in a face-down position for nearly two hours.

First responders rushed him to UC Davis Medical Center where Max died two days later.

Hirch said, “I want people never to forget what an amazing child he was and what a big loss it is. The world lost a really incredible person.”

His death put the company that owned and operated the school, Guiding Hands School Incorporated, under the microscope.

The California State Department of Education opened an investigation and one month after the incident determined staff members used an unnecessary and unreasonable amount of force.

The school had its certification suspended and later closed.

Family attorney Seth Goldstein stated, “This case stands out because it resulted in a death and everything about it was unnecessary and improper.”

In the months that followed, detectives in El Dorado County also carried out a criminal investigation. It was an investigation that resulted with the company and three of its former staff members facing felony charges for involuntary manslaughter in connection with Max’s death

Among those charged are Max’s special education teacher Kimberly Wohlwend, his principal Staranne Meyers and the school’s executive director, Cindy Keller.

“Nothing is going to bring Max back but to have those people who caused his death held accountable for what they did,” Hirch said.

A step toward justice for the Benson family and a promise that what happened to Max will never happen again.

According to the sheriff’s office, the three defendants were booked and released from jail. They will be arraigned in El Dorado County court Wednesday.

According to the district attorney, if convicted, the women could face up to four years in jail.