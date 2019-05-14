A French village is offering 2,000-euro reward (about $2,250 US) to translate a centuries-old inscription discovered on a 3-foot high slab of rock.

BBC News reports nobody has been able to decipher the writing on the rock found in a cove near the village of Plougastel. The cove can only be accessed at low tide.

The inscription is reportedly estimated to be 230 years old because of two dates etched on the rock -- 1786 and 1787.

There is some French letters as well as Scandinavian lettering. Some of the letters are reversed or upside-down. There is also an image of a ship with sails, a rudder and a sacred heart, according to BBC News. The sacred heard is described as a heart with a cross on it.

There is speculation the writing may be old Breton or Basque. It's also possible the person writing it may not have been literate.