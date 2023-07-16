Carlee Russell's parents say she 'fought for her life' during disappearance

"We tried to hug her as best we could, but I had to stand back because she was not in a good state," Carlee Russell's mother said.

WASHINGTON — The parents of Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman who vanished from the side of an Alabama interstate Thursday and came home safe 48 hours later, are speaking out about their relief at her return and the aftermath of her disappearance.

"We tried to hug her as best we could, but I had to stand back because she was not in a good state," Talitha Robinson-Russell told NBC's 'TODAY' show in an interview that aired Tuesday.

She and Carlee's father, Carlos Russell, said they couldn't share details on what happened before their daughter's return due to the ongoing police investigation, but stated that she was abducted and that the perpetrator was still out there.

"She definitely fought for her life," Robinson-Russell said. "There were moments when she physically had to fight for her life and there were moments when she had to mentally fight for her life."

In an exclusive sit down with @NBCNews, the parents of 25-year-old Carlee Russell, Alabama woman who had been missing for two days, are speaking out. @PriscillaWT shares the details. pic.twitter.com/s6z5e3maO4 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 18, 2023

Robinson-Russell also described getting numerous texts and calls with "malicious" false reports. "I just didn't know people could be so evil." She also said her daughter is "having to deal with the trauma of people just making completely false allegations about her."

Police have not released details about what happened, saying more information will be released as the investigation continues.

Who is Carlee Russell, and what happened?

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell of Hoover, Alabama, called 911 Thursday night and reported that she was stopping along an interstate to check on a toddler she saw there, police said. Robinson-Russell previously told AL.com that the nursing student, who worked part time at a spa, was on the phone with her brother’s girlfriend, who didn't hear a child but did hear Carlee Russell scream.

Timeline:

An update from police Monday provided some details that fill out some of the timeline:

Thursday

8:20 p.m. — Russell leaves work at The Summit in Birmingham and travels to The Colonnade to pick up food she ordered. Police haven't located anyone with Russell between the time she left The Colonnade until she called 911, but she spoke to people she knew on her cellphone.

9:34 p.m. — Russell calls 911, reports seeing a toddler in a diaper on the side of Interstate 459 and says she is stopping to check on him.

After 9:36 p.m. — When Russell’s 911 call ends, she calls a relative and goes missing during that conversation.

Within five minutes of being dispatched, Hoover police officers arrive and find Russell’s wig, cellphone and purse with her Apple Watch inside on the road near her vehicle.

Saturday

10:44 p.m. — A 911 caller reports that Russell has returned home on foot. Russell is taken to a hospital to be evaluated, and she is treated and released. Detectives go to Russell’s home and the hospital to take a statement from her.

The investigation:

Russell’s 911 call was the only timely report of a child on the interstate, police said Monday.

Previously, police said a witness reported possibly seeing a gray vehicle with a male standing outside of Russell’s vehicle, but Monday’s release did not mention that report. Nicholas Derzis, Hoover's police chief, told NPR that investigators have disregarded the tip because traffic camera footage didn't back it up. The footage is being analyzed.

Information from Russell’s initial statement to detectives is part of the investigation, which is expected to continue over the next few days, police said. Detectives retraced Russell’s steps to the point when she went missing and they’re confident that will continue to be the case, police said.

Police didn’t share any information on Monday about where Russell was during the two-day search, noting that the update contained all the information they can currently release.