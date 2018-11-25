PARADISE, Calif (AP) — A massive wildfire that killed dozens of people and destroyed thousands of homes in Northern California is finally contained

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Sunday that the Camp fire has been surrounded by firefighters after several days of rain.

Crews continue sifting through muddy ash for human remains in and around the devastated town of Paradise.

The nation's deadliest wildfire in a century killed at least 85 people, and 249 are on a list of those unaccounted for.

The flames broke out Nov. 8 and quickly ripped through 240 square miles (620 square kilometers) of dry brush and timber.

Nearly 19,000 buildings, most of them homes, are gone.

