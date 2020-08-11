Celebrities and 'Jeopardy!' contestants react to host Alex Trebek's death

Talkshow host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres wrote, 'What an incredible career and remarkable life.'

Alex Trebek, who presided over the beloved quiz show “Jeopardy!” for more than 30 years with dapper charm and a touch of school-master strictness, died Sunday. He was 80.

Trebek, who announced in 2019 that he had advanced pancreatic cancer, died at his California home, surrounded by family and friends, “Jeopardy!” studio Sony said.

“Jeopardy!" bills itself as “America’s favorite quiz show" and captivated the public with a unique format in which contestants were told the answers and had to provide the questions on a variety of subjects, including movies, politics, history and popular culture.

They would answer by saying “What is ... ?” or “Who is .... ?”

Trebek, who became its host in 1984, was a master of the format, engaging in friendly banter with contestants, appearing genuinely pleased when they answered correctly and, at the same time, moving the game along in a brisk no-nonsense fashion whenever people struggled for answers.

Celebrities reacted to the news of Trebek's death on social media, sharing how much the "Jeopardy!" host meant to them.

"We love you, Alex. And always will," said "Deadpool" actor Ryan Reynolds on Twitter.

Alex Trebek was kind enough to film a cameo for our film Free Guy last year despite his battle. He was gracious and funny. In addition to being curious, stalwart, generous, reassuring and of course, Canadian. We love you, Alex. And always will. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 8, 2020

Talkshow host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres wrote, "What an incredible career and remarkable life."

Alex Trebek hosted Jeopardy for 36 years. What an incredible career and remarkable life. I’m sending love to his family and fans. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 8, 2020

The prime minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, said the world "lost an icon."

We have lost an icon. Almost every night for more than three decades, Alex Trebek entertained and educated millions around the world, instilling in so many of us a love for trivia. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who are mourning this tremendous loss. pic.twitter.com/XoobAfJwBv — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 8, 2020

Television and game show host Chris Harrison said a "legend" was lost.

We lost a hosting legend today and a real gentleman Alex Trebek. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and his Jeopardy family. pic.twitter.com/hV414az4Q5 — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) November 8, 2020

Actress Viola Davis called Trebek "A true, true gentleman."

RIP Alex Trebek. A true, true gentleman and courageous hero. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest 💛 pic.twitter.com/autbyxnlcs — Viola Davis (@violadavis) November 8, 2020

American singer, songwriter, and record producer John Legend shared how he loved Trebek's show growing up.

I was obsessed with Jeopardy as a nerdy kid growing up in Ohio. I’ve loved and revered Alex Trebek since I can remember. What an iconic career. RIP Alex Trebek. — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 8, 2020

English broadcaster Piers Morgan said the passing of Trebek was "sad news."

RIP Alex Trebek, 80.

Hosted 8000+ episodes of Jeopardy over 36 years.

Received 31 Daytime Emmy nominations, winning 7 times.

He was the greatest quiz show host in TV history - and a charming, humble, debonair gentleman beloved by his fans. Sad news. pic.twitter.com/KQzJRsUqwy — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 8, 2020

“Jeopardy!” made Trebek famous. He won five Emmys as its host, and received stars on both the Hollywood and Canadian walks of fame. In 2012, the show won a prestigious Peabody Award.

He taped his daily “Jeopardy!” shows at a frenetic pace, recording as many as 10 episodes (two weeks’ worth) in just two days.

Although many viewers considered him one of the key reasons for the show’s success, Trebek himself insisted he was only there to keep things moving.

“I’m introduced as the host of 'Jeopardy!,' not the star,” he said in a 2012 interview. “My job is to provide the atmosphere and assistance to the contestants to get them to perform at their very best,” he explained. “And if I’m successful doing that, I will be perceived as a nice guy and the audience will think of me as being a bit of a star."

Former contestants on the game show shared their shock and condolences about Trebek's passing.

Alex wasn’t just the best ever at what he did. He was also a lovely and deeply decent man, and I’m grateful for every minute I got to spend with him. pic.twitter.com/CdHCcbqmp2 — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) November 8, 2020