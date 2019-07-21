(NBC/ WLIO) - The City of Wapakoneta, Ohio celebrated a hometown hero's walk on the moon.

Residents held a celebration to honor legendary astronaut Neil Armstrong’s one giant leap.

It's been 50 years since the astronaut's walk on the moon. Friday, a statue was unveiled in his honor.

And to top it off, organizers placed an order with a bakery in Chattanooga, Tennessee that created something out of this world -- a giant Moon Pie.

The dessert weighed 55 pounds and was stuffed with marshmallows and chocolate.

The bakery also sent a duplicate of the Moon Pie to Cape Canaveral for its 50th celebration of the Apollo 11 mission, giving everyone a chance to dig in and enjoy a sweet treat.