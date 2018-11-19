Authorities say a police officer was shot during an active shooter incident Monday afternoon at Mercy Hospital in Chicago, according to Chicago Police.

Chief Communications Officer Anthony Guglielmi said the officer is in critical condition.

Authorities said "at least one possible offender" was shot as well and that officers are searching the hospital.

Police reported there were "multiple victims," but details are limited at this time.

Live footage from local news stations show a heavy police presence at the hospital with authorities entering and exiting the building.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel is huddling with Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson at city’s public safety headquarters where they’re monitoring the events, according to the mayor’s spokesperson Eddie Johnson.

Mercy Hospital and Medical Center is a 292-bed medical and surgical Catholic teaching hospital that was established in 1852.

USA Today contributed to this story. This is developing news, check back here for more updates.



