Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle will face former federal prosecutor Lori Lightfoot in a runoff to become Chicago's next mayor.

The race will guarantee the nation's third-largest city will be led the next four years by an African-American woman.

Preckwinkle was the second highest vote-getter in Tuesday's field of 14 and advances to an April 2 runoff with top vote-getter Lightfoot. Preckwinkle made a campaign issue out of black teenager Laquan McDonald's 2014 fatal shooting by a white police officer.

They are trying to succeed Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who did not seek re-election.