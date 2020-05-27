Deadline for voucher in The Children's Place class action settlement is Saturday

A 2016 lawsuit accused the store of artificially inflating original prices on products when they were put on sale. The store has denied wrongdoing.

Customers of The Children's Place from the last eight years who want to take advantage of a voucher stemming from a class action lawsuit against have until Saturday to apply.

According to the lawsuit filed in 2016 in California, The Children's Place was accused of artificially inflated their original prices on some items when it advertised them for sale. One of the plaintiffs said she bought a pair of cargo pants in November 2015 that were advertised as 50% off their original price of $14.95.

"However, this product was never offered for sale at approximately $14.95 at Defendant’s retail store, nor was it offered at that price within the 90 day time period immediately preceding Plaintiff’s purchase," the lawsuit read.

The Children's Place has denied wrongdoing or liability as part of the settlement, according to court records.

According to the settlement, people who shopped at any The Children's Place store in the U.S. or at childrensplace.com between February 11, 2012, and January 28, 2020, and who purchased a product bearing a discount from The Children's Place, may be eligible. More specifics can be found here.

Vouchers are good for purchases at The Children's Place. Vouchers could be for $6 off any purchase or 25% off a purchase up to the first $100. The deadline to apply is Saturday, May 30.

Those who want to file their own legal action must exclude themselves from the class action settlement, also by Saturday. This will prevent them from taking advantage of the voucher program.