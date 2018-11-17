WASHINGTON — The CIA has concluded in an assessment that Saudi Arabia's crown prince ordered the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, according to the Associated Press and Washington Post.

The assessment comes weeks after the Saudi government admitted Khashoggi, a fierce critic of the royal family, was killed in its Turkish consulate at the hands of interrogators. Saudi officials, however, denied that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was involved or aware of the killing.

The CIA reached its conclusions on intelligence, including phone calls between the crown prince's brother, Khalid bin Salman, the Saudi ambassador to the United States, and Khashoggi, the Washington Post reported, citing unnamed officials.

The Post reported the CIA had evidence showing Khalid told Khashoggi he should visit the Saudi's consulate in Istanbul, the location where Khashoggi was killed and dismembered.

The Trump administration this week sanctioned individuals for their alleged role in the killing, but the intelligence officials’ conclusion bolsters efforts in Congress for a harsher U.S. response.

Khashoggi's death caused tensions between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, a key ally in the Middle East, and put pressure on the president to hold the royal family responsible. Trump has repeatedly said he worried about harming an arms deal with the regime, which he said would generate jobs in the U.S.

Since Khashoggi disappeared in October, the Saudi government offered a wide array of explanations. First, saying they had no idea what happened to him, then explaining he was killed in a scuffle during an interrogation gone wrong.

But the explanation continues to change. On Thursday, a Saudi prosecutor examining the case said Khashoggi's death was planned out by a team of 15 Saudi officials and he was injected with a drug that led to an overdose.

The Saudi government blames a rouge group of officials for the killing and has attempted to distance the royal family from Khashoggi’s death.

