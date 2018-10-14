SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. -- Here, piggy piggy. Need a fool-proof way to lure a pig back home? How about some Doritos?

Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department found the popular tortilla chips to be just the trick.

The agency responded Saturday on a call about a pig that was "the size of a mini horse" roaming a residential neighborhood, according to its Facebook page.

It wasn't the first time deputies have dealt with the animal. Knowing where he lived, one of the deputies pulled a bag of Doritos out of her lunch and made a trail.

"We were able to put him back in and secure the gate. It was fun!" the department wrote.

The question remains: Were the Doritos Cool Ranch or Nacho Cheese?

Well if this doesn't go on the list of unusual calls... 🐖 Highland Station received a call reference a pig "the size...

Posted by San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department on Sunday, October 14, 2018

