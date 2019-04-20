Director John Singleton has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke, TMZ and Variety reports.

The "Boyz N' The Hood" director is a two-time Oscar nominee. He's also known for "Shaft," "2 Fast 2 Furious," "Four Brothers," and his work on the shows "Empire," "Billions," and "American Crime Story."

Doctors told Variety that his stroke was "mild."

Singleton's friend Snoop Dogg posted on Instagram asking fans to pray for the director.

Many of his colleagues have taken to social media, wishing for a speedy recovery. Brian Koppelman, "Billions" showrunner, said that working with Singleton was a "career highlight."

"Pose" executive producer Steven Canals said that Singleton has been "an inspiration from afar for decades."