Disney has announced it's recalling about 80,000 plush Forky toys because of a safety hazard.

Forky is one of the new characters introduced in "Toy Story 4."

According to the recall alert, the "googly" plastic eyes on the Forky toy can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

The recall covers the 11-inch plush Forky, with one of these four tracking numbers, listed on the label attached to the toy:

- FAC-024868-18338

- FAC-024868-19032

- FAC-024868-19060

- FAC-024868-19091

The plush toy was sold at Disney stores nationwide, Disney theme parks, and online from April 2019 through June 2019.

Even if Forky asks to be thrown in the trash, consumers should take the toy back to any Disney Store location, Walt Disney World, or Disneyland Resort retail store for a full refund.

CPSC

For more information, consumers can also call Disney at 866-537-7649 or e-mail personal.shoppers@shopDisney.com.

Tracking code information for the recalled Forky 11-inch plush can be found on the sewn in label attached to the base of the toy.

US Consumer Product Safety Commission