Target now has a Disney store in 25 of their retail locations across the country.
Originally announced in August, the "shop-in-shop" store spaces opened Friday and offer more than 450 items, including nearly 100 products that were previously available at Disney retail locations only.
The Disney store at Target sections are located near the kids' clothing and toy aisles, according to Target's announcement.
The new shops also feature products from the upcoming movies "Frozen 2" and "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."
The retail giant plans to add Disney stores to 40 more Target locations by October 2020. Target also plans open a new store near the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando in 2021.
If you're not near a Target location with a Disney store, then you can still purchase many of the products online at Target.com/Disneystore.
“We’ve brought the magic of Disney to Target, bringing together great merchandise amidst an experience that’s truly immersive and unique,” Mark Tritton, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Target, said in a news release.
Those who visit one of the Disney shops inside Target, or shop online, on Oct. 4 or Oct. 5 will receive a $10 gift card when $40 worth of "Frozen" or "Star Wars" toys are purchased. For those shopping from Oct. 6 to 12, customers who spend $100 or $50 will save $25 and $10 respectively.
Prices for the Disney products range from $2 to $200.
Here is a list of the 25 locations offering the Disney shops inside Targets:
Alabama
Mobile West - 790 Schillinger Rd
California
Murrieta - 41040 California Oaks Rd
San Jose College Park - 533 Coleman Ave
Colorado
Denver Stapleton - 7930 Northfield Blvd
Loveland - 1725 Rocky Mountain Ave
Florida
Clearwater - 2747 Gulf To Bay Blvd
Jacksonville Mandarin - 10490 San Jose Blvd
Illinois
Chicago Brickyard - 6525 W Diversey Ave
New Lenox - 2370 E Lincoln Hwy
Indiana
Clarksville - 1125 Veterans Pkwy
Michigan
Brighton - 8043 Challis Rd.
Minnesota
Maple Grove - North 15300 Grove Circle N
Montana
Bozeman - 2550 Catron St
Oklahoma
Edmond - 1200 E 2nd St
Oregon
Keizer - 6450 Keizer Station Blvd NE
Pennsylvania
Philadelphia West - 4000 Monument Rd
Stoudsburg - 155 Pocono Commons
Texas
Allen North - 150 E Stacy Rd, Ste 2400
Austin NW - 10900 Lakeline Mall Dr
Euless - 1401 W Glade Rd
Pasadena - 5757 Fairmont Pkwy
Houston North Central - 19511 I H 45
Utah
South Jordan - 11525 Parkway Plaza Dr
Virginia
Leesburg - 1200 Edwards Ferry Rd
Washington
Lake Stevens 9601 Market Pl