Disney says they are "re-imagining" classic movies including "Home Alone", "Night at the Museum", "Cheaper by the Dozen" and "Diary of a Wimpy Kid".

In a call with investors on Tuesday, Disney CEO Bob Iger said they are interested in making the "re-imagined' titles available on the company's new streaming platform Disney+.

Disney gained access to these movie titles and more following the company's $71 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox in March.

"We're also focused on leveraging Fox's vast library of great titles to further enrich the content mix on our [direct-to-consumer] platforms," Iger said on Disney's Q3 2019 earnings call.

While it is unclear how Disney will "re-imagine" these classic movies or when they will be released, the new streaming service Disney+ will be available in November for $6.99 a month. A bundled service is also available, with customers getting access to Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99

FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Disney is buying a large part of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in a $52.4 billion deal, announced Thursday, Dec. 14, including film and television studios, cable and international TV businesses as it tries to meet competition from technology companies in the entertainment business. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

AP