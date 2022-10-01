Disney just raised the prices on its Walt Disney World parks. Here's how much.

Magic Kingdom, the park's flagship area, will usually be priced higher than the other areas because of the high demand to get in.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The happiest place on earth just got a little bit pricier. Walt Disney World has increased prices for its one-day tickets two weeks after announcing the price hike.

Disney has moved to park-specific pricing on its single-park tickets, and raised the prices across the board. But the prices aren't set in stone. Like airline tickets, they can be more or less expensive depending on the day of the week or time of the year a parkgoer picks for their trip.

The move was forecasted by Disney in November, giving perspective parkgoers a few weeks to get their tickets before the price increase.

Magic Kingdom, the park's flagship area, will usually be priced higher "due to the incredible demand as it remains the most-visited theme park in the world."

Here are the ranges for each park's ticket prices, according to Disney:

Animal Kingdom: $109-$159 (which is the same range as it used to be, the company says)



Hollywood Studios: $124-$179



EPCOT: $114-$179



Magic Kingdom: $124-$189

The higher, $189 ticket price at Magic Kingdom covers the nine days around the week of Christmas to New Year's, Disney said. Those days are more expensive because of the holiday celebration Disney puts on at the park every year.

In addition to more expensive tickets, pricing on the theme parks' add-on options — including Park Hopper and Park Hopper Plus — will vary by date with prices fluctuating based on demand. People who buy a ticket automatically receive a theme park reservation at the time of purchase.

"We continue to focus on providing guests with the best, most memorable Disney experience, and we’re doing that by growing our theme parks with incredible new attractions and offerings," the company said in a statement.

"We are also making planning easier with new 1-day tickets that automatically include a guest’s theme park reservation and continue to provide a wide range of options to visit throughout the year, including our lowest priced ticket of $109 which has not changed in more than four years."

Pricing for Disney World's annual passes will change, as well, increasing between $43 and $100:

Incredi-Pass: New Sales Paused Current: $1,299 | New: $1,399

Sorcerer: New Sales Paused Current: $899 | New: $969

Pirate: New Sales Paused Current: $699 | New: $749

Pixie: New Sales Available Current: $399 | New: $399



The company says it's "fortunate" its parks do not have a problem with demand, "even so, we are purposeful about creating more ticket/hotel price points than ever before to allow guests who want to visit our parks to have that opportunity."