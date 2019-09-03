The "Disney Vault" will soon be a thing of the past.

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced at the company's shareholder meeting this week that the upcoming Disney+ streaming service will include "the entire Disney motion picture library."

That means all of Disney's films, including all your favorite classic animated titles, will be available for streaming.

Previously, Disney would only allow certain animated films to be available for purchase for a short time. TV commercials would even warn consumers they had to buy the films quick before they were going "back into the Disney Vault."

But Iger confirmed that process will go away when Disney launches its streaming service.

"And at some point fairly soon after launch it will house the entire Disney motion picture library, so the movies that you speak of that traditionally have been kept in a 'vault' and brought out basically every few years will be on the service," Iger said during the meeting.

In addition to all of Disney's movie library, including Pixar and Marvel hits, Disney+ is set to include original movies and shows. Some of the previously announced series include two live-action Star Wars series and a series based on the character Loki from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Disney has yet to announce how much its streaming service will cost or when exactly it will launch this year.

A smiling Doc, one of the Seven Dwarfs from the 1930s Disney classic animated feature, is seen at Walt Disney Co. corporate headquarters in Burbank, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 12, 2009.

AP