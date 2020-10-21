Dodgers take Game 1 of World Series over Rays, 8-3

Clayton Kershaw allowed one run on two hits. Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts homered to take the opening game.

Clayton Kershaw pitched six dominant innings, Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts homered and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 to open a surreal World Series played amid the pandemic.

A neutral-site crowd limited by the coronavirus to 11,388 at Globe Life Field, the new $1.2 billion home of the Texas Rangers, saw the Dodgers chase a wild Tyler Glasnow and break away. Game 2 is Wednesday night.

The Dodgers, who posted the best record in the majors during the shortened season, plan to throw a collection of relievers against Rays ace Blake Snell.

Kershaw, a regular season star with an erratic postseason history, allowed one run on two hits, struck out eight and left with an 8-1 lead.