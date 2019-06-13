Edith Gonzalez, a Mexican soap-opera star, has died at the age of 54 after a battle with cancer, according to multiple reports.

The actress died Thursday morning at Ángeles Interlomas Hospital in Mexico City, according to journalist Mara Patricia Castañeda who broke the news on Televisa's "HOY."

The National Association of Actors confirmed her death Thursday morning, Variety reported.

She announced in 2016 that she had been diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

According to Entertainment Tonight, after having her ovaries, uterus and lymph nodes removed, she told her fans she was determined to live her life.

Gonzalez most recently played Eva Soler in "Eva La Trailera" in 2016, but she also made appearances in "Corazón Salvaje," "Palabra de mujer" and "Mujer de madera."

Gonzalez's official Instagram account shared a photo Thursday of the actress and her daughter.