A law enforcement official says the suspect who was taken into custody after a mass shooting at an El Paso shopping complex is 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, according to the Associated Press.

The official was not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Records show Crusius has been booked into the El Paso County Jail on capital murder charges.

Authorities confirmed that 20 people were killed and 26 others were injured in the shooting, with most of the victims located at a Walmart.

El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen described the suspect in custody only as a 21-year-old white male from the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas.

Allen is around 650 miles from El Paso.

Chief Allen said they are investigating a manifesto that indicates the nexus to a potential hate crime. Allen said they are working to validate that the manifesto is indeed from the suspect.

El Paso police Sgt. Robert Gomez said the suspect, who used a rifle, was arrested without incident.

Sources told Dallas station WFAA that ATF and FBI agents in North Texas are searching homes and interviewing people who might be related to the suspect.

Collin College released a statement Saturday evening confirming that a student named Patrick Crusius attended the community college from fall 2017 through spring 2019.

"Collin College is prepared to cooperate fully with state and federal authorities in their investigation of this senseless tragedy. We join the governor and all Texans in expressing our heartfelt concern for the victims of the shooting and their loved ones," Collin College District President Dr. Neil Matkin said in a statement.

Police say most of the victims of Saturday's attack appear to have been at a Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, though they say the mall had also been "secured."

El Paso hospital say they are treating 22 victims, not including a patient who died after arriving at one of the hospitals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report