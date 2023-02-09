Evangeline Lilly shares good news on Jeremy Renner's recovery

WASHINGTON — Actress Evangeline Lilly shared an update this week on Jeremy Renner's recovery, calling it "a straight-up miracle."
The "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" actress told Access Hollywood she recently paid a visit to her fellow Marvel co-star, who broke more than 30 bones in a severe snowplow accident on New Year's Day.
"I was just at Jeremy's house the other night, and he was in a wheelchair," Lilly described. "I expected to sit at his bedside and hold his hand while he moaned and groaned in pain. But he was wheeling himself around, laughing with friends."
Aside from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the pair also starred together in the Oscar-winning film "The Hurt Locker."
"It’s a miracle. It’s a straight-up miracle,” Lilly added.
The 43-year-old actress also called Renner "incredibly brave" and "strong."
Last month, Renner shared an update on his Instagram thanking fans for the support after his accident.
"Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens," the 52-year-old wrote on Instagram. "Love and blessings to you all."
Renner spent more than two weeks in the hospital recovering from serious chest injuries after getting run over by his 7-ton snow groomer while helping to free a relative’s car on a private road near Lake Tahoe.
“It was really intense. I mean, he had a near-death experience that was highly traumatic, and he was awake for the whole thing. " Lilly said of Renner's accident. "I’m still having moments where some of the stuff he told me that he experienced and retelling me the story of what went on and the things he could hear and the things that he could see.”