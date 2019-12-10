FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in one metro Atlanta county say the quick thinking of a child saved many lives on Friday night when smoke and flames erupted in a home.

What do you do in an emergency? It's a question that could send many panicking when the moment finally arrives to answer it. But Fayette County Department of Fire and Emergency Services personnel said a 9-year-old child didn't have trouble answering that question. She saw the danger and acted.

Based on what firefighters found, an electric recliner in a home caught fire - possibly due to someone smoking near it. County deputies were the first to arrive and entered the smokey and heated home to remove several elderly people.

Firefighters then arrived and searched the rest of the home and made sure everyone was out. With everyone out, they managed to extinguish the flames.

Authorities said a total of eight people were rescued from the home or evacuated. Two of the rescued patients were taken to an area hospital for burns and inhaling smoke.

Despite the injuries, Fayette County firefighters say everyone is alive because of a 9-year-old girl and a quick response.

