Less than a third of Americans, and only one in five teenagers, meet new physical fitness guidelines issued by the federal government Monday, the Department of Health and Human Services said.

The new guidelines, which officials said could be easily achieved by most, update recommendations issued in 2008. They call on adults to get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity and two sessions of muscle-strengthening activity each week.

Children aged 6 through 17 should get at least 60 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity per day and sessions of muscle-strengthening per week.

Moderate-intensity activity includes walking briskly, riding a bike on level ground with few hills and playing doubles tennis, according to the centers for disease control and prevention.

Muscle-strengthening activity includes lifting weights, "heavy gardening," such as shoveling, and yoga.

One big change is that guidance for adults no longer requires physical activity to occur in blocks of at least 10 minutes. The new guidelines also emphasize decreasing sitting time for adults. Children younger than 6 years old were also included for the first time.

The guidelines and related reports, published Monday in the Journal of the American Medical Association, say the failure to meet the recommended levels of aerobic physical activity leads to nearly $117 billion in annual health care costs and 10% of all premature death.

HHS called on employers, medical care industry, youth sports leaders and technology companies to help get people to be more active.

Still, the lack of what Reebok's director of social responsibility Kathleen Tullie calls "actionable or accountability standards" reduce the impact the guidelines can have, she says.

"There is no mechanism in place requiring kids to move during school and holding school’s accountable," says Tullie, who is founder and executive director of BOKS, a school-based fitness program. "We still prioritize the core academic subjects over the health and wellness of our children. This has to change."

President Trump issued an executive order in February to develop a national strategy to expand opportunities for kids to participate in youth sports, encourage regular physical activity, active play; and promote good nutrition. HHS says it plans to fund community programs that increase sports participation in the "coming months."

Jim Baugh, who founded the fitness advocacy non-profit group PHITAmerica, says even the dire picture painted in the federal reports may be too optimistic. He wishes there was more focus on what schools - which regularly eliminate physical fitness in favor of teaching time - could do to address the problem.

"They're showing how bad America is, but it way be even worse," says Baugh, a former president of Wilson Sporting Goods. "The inactivity pandemic is getting worse, especially for low-income Americans and kids."

