SUMMERFIELD, Fla — Law enforcement is hoping to make contact with a Florida mother and her four children because they haven't been seen or heard from in weeks.

Thirty-two-year-old Casei Jones and her four children; Cameron Bowers, 10; Preston Bowers, 5; Mercalli Jones, 2; and Aiyana Jones, 1, last were seen about six weeks ago in the Ocala, Florida, area, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

During that time, her family and friends have grown concerned.

It's believed Casei Jones might be driving a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica with Florida tag 91SEJ.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the sheriff's office at 352-732-9111.

Marion County Sheriff's Office

